Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Verulam child rape case postponed

  • South Africa
File: The 43-year-old stepfather is also being charged with sexual grooming and exposing the child to pornography. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty Images

VERALUM, KwaZulu-Natal -The rape case against a man accused of raping his ten-year-old stepdaughter has been postponed.

The 43-year-old appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's court on Monday to apply for bail.

The case has been postponed to July 2.

 

 

READ: Child Protection Week launch: waging a war on sexual abuse

He was arrested two weeks ago after a neighbour rescued the child from the house after hearing her scream.

The neighbour then informed the community about the alleged abuse.

The 43-year-old stepfather is also being charged with sexual grooming and exposing her to pornography.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close