UPDATE: Verulam child rape case postponed

VERALUM, KwaZulu-Natal -The rape case against a man accused of raping his ten-year-old stepdaughter has been postponed.
The 43-year-old appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's court on Monday to apply for bail.
The case has been postponed to July 2.
The #VerulamChildRape case has been postponed until July 2nd, for a formal bail application. pic.twitter.com/hKPjo7WVmN— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 25, 2018
He was arrested two weeks ago after a neighbour rescued the child from the house after hearing her scream.
The neighbour then informed the community about the alleged abuse.
The 43-year-old stepfather is also being charged with sexual grooming and exposing her to pornography.
