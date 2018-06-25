UPDATE: Verulam child rape case postponed

File: The 43-year-old stepfather is also being charged with sexual grooming and exposing the child to pornography. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP/Getty Images

VERALUM, KwaZulu-Natal -The rape case against a man accused of raping his ten-year-old stepdaughter has been postponed.

The 43-year-old appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's court on Monday to apply for bail.

The case has been postponed to July 2.

He was arrested two weeks ago after a neighbour rescued the child from the house after hearing her scream.

The neighbour then informed the community about the alleged abuse.

The 43-year-old stepfather is also being charged with sexual grooming and exposing her to pornography.

