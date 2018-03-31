Bakkie driver stabbed to death after killing six pedestrians

File: Six pedestrians were killed when a bakkie ran into them in Kwhashange, Pietermaritzburg on Friday. It is alleged that the driver of the bakkie was stabbed to death by members of the community. Photo: ER24/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – Six pedestrians were killed and seven others were left with various injuries when a vehicle collided with them on Edendale Road in Kwhashange, Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene where they found a bakkie had crashed into the pedestrians.

“The driver of the bakkie was found with fatal injuries. It is understood from bystanders that members of the community allegedly stabbed the driver to death shortly after the incident. Five pedestrians were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene. Another pedestrian was in a critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on scene,” said ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak.

Police are investigating.

In other collisions earlier on Friday, five people sustained minor to moderate injuries when a vehicle overturned several times along the Hammersdale Road

A vehicle also crashed down the embankment on the N3 west bound near Shongweni leaving one person with moderate injuries.

eNCA