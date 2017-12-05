Baleka Mbete urges party members not to repeat past mistakes

Baleka Mbete speaking on the sidelines of the ANC National Policy Conference in Nasrec Expo on 4 July 2017. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

DURBAN - ANC National Chairperson Baleka Mbete has urged party members not to repeat mistakes made at the previous election conference in Mangaung.

Mbete was speaking in KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial general council, saying contenders who will lose, should not be ill-treated.

"At the 53rd conference, akhona amaqabane esingazange siwaphathe kahle, asikuvume lokho ma-comrade there are comrades we didn't treat well, let's confess. Akungathi ngoba iqabene who has stood angawini bese simphatha kabi econfrenceni aze aphume ahambe ekhala - It's not right to treat a comrade in a way that he leaves conference crying," said ANC National Chair Baleka Mbete.

eNCA