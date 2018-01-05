It's a pass for more than 400,000 matrics

Matric results for the Eastern Cape province. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - More than three-quarters of the class of 2017 has made the grade, passing matric.

According to matric statistics released on Thursday, more than 400,000 of the 600,000 pupils who sat the National Senior Certificate exams passed.

The national pass rate climbs to 75.1, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than in 2016.

The pass rates in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopoares higher than in 2017.

Gauteng retained the same pass rate.

Every other province registered a drop.

Of those who wrote matric in 2017, more than 300, 000 achieved bachelor-degree and diploma passes.

They’re eligible to register for study at higher institutions of learning.

Nearly 90,000 students are eligible to register at technical vocational education and training (Tvet )colleges.

KwaZulu-Natal has the most pupils with distinctions.

The Free State leads the top three-performing provinces in terms of passes.

Gauteng is in second place, with the Western Cape third.

The best-performing district in the country is Fezile Dabi in the far north of the Free State.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department is offering unsuccessful matriculants a second chance.

