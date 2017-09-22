Bullied pupil had big dreams say family

File: A 13-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained while being bullied at school. Photo: Flickr

JOHANNESBURG – The boy who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained at school after bullying incidents has been described by his family as “talented with big dreams.”

It is alleged that the 13-year-old from Noorderlig Gekombineerde Skool was attacked on three occasions by fellow pupils, resulting in him complaining about headaches before his death. However, officials say they are still waiting for post-mortem results.

Crystal Osborne, a family representative, described the deceased as a gentle soul whose bullying came from protecting his brother.

“That shows what kind of a kid he was,” Osborne told eNCA.

Education officials say they are working on proper means to ensure pupils who are bullied are able to report the attacks as soon as possible.

“We do not want an incident where parents or learners are saying I reported an incident and nothing was done,” said Paseka Njobe, director for school safety at the department of basic education.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is looking at the Benoni incident.

“We have decided as the province we needed to investigate this matter and get to the bottom of it.”

At the same time, police have opened an inquest docket over the pupil’s death.

