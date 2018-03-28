Battle for NMB: PA throws support behind Athol Trollip

File: Embattled DA mayor Athol Trollip faces a motion of no confidence vote on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Luvuyo Mehlwana

JOHANNESBURG 28 March 2018 - The Patriotic Alliance has thrown its weight behind the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay. It will be voting with the DA in a bid to save embattled Mayor Atholl Trollip.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG 28 March 2018 - It seems the EFF failed to persuade the Patriotic Alliance to help oust DA mayor Athol Trollip. Marlon Daniels says the firebrand EFF would have to work hard to convince his party to vote against the DA. Video: eNCA

PORT ELIZABETH - The DA may have to change political bedfellows if it wants to save Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

The Patriotic Alliance says it will help save the embattled mayor -- only if the party’s Marlon Daniels becomes deputy mayor.

This may be a blow to the EFF’s plan to remove the DA from power in a motion of confidence vote scheduled for Thursday.

The DA has 57 votes in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council.

This number will swell up to 59 with the support of its coalition partners, the ACDP and Cope.

The PA’s one vote gives Trollip 60 votes – which ties with the ANC, EFF and UDM partnership.

The law states that in the event of a tie, the speaker gets the deciding vote.

Meanwhile, EFF Leader Julius Malema is expected to address a rally in the city.

