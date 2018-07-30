BBC rape documentary angers Diepsloot residents

A controversial BBC documentary on rape has angered Diepsloot community members. Those featured in the documentary allege they were paid by producers of the insert. It features a man who claims to have raped 24 women and infected them with HIV. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A controversial BBC documentary on rape has angered Diepsloot community members.

Those featured in the documentary "My Neighbour - the Rapist" allege they were paid by producers of the insert.

It features a man who claims to have raped 24 women and infected them with HIV.

But he says he was paid to act the role of rapist.

He now fears for his life and has gone into hiding.

The BBC has denied any wrongdoing and stands by its report.

* eNCA's Lirandzu Themba has more on this story.

