'Be courageous' MK National Council tells ANC leadership

JOHANNESBURG - The Umkhonto WeSizwe National Council has reiterated its call for an urgent ANC national consultative conference.

It says the crisis facing the country requires urgent intervention.

The council told the media the challenge is now is to keep the governing party united.

“We are seeking a moment for the ANC as a party, the ANC as an institution to look at itself very critically, very courageously, with the view to put things back in order within the ANC,” said the MK National Council's Thabang Makwetla.

Although there’s little consensus about the need for such a conference, the governing party's NEC has agreed to set aside the first two days of its June policy conference.

“From where we sit we have a very clear sense of where the resistance is coming from and why, but we are not going to give up," Makwetla said.

Opposition parties are trying to woo ANC MPs in their bid to oust President Jacob Zuma with a no-confidence vote.

The council says it would hate to see MPs breaking ranks, and wants the governing party to correct itself.

The council and MK Military Veterans Association are also struggling to agree about holding a joint Umkonto weSizwe conference.

The problem is, the council only wants genuine MK members to participate.

“They want to play the numbers game, they want to bring all of these youngsters that we don't know, who dress in uniform and do all sorts of things to this conference,” Makwetla said.

The council is also unhappy with the MK vets who guarded Luthuli House last week.

It says it’s an abuse of its uniform by those who don’t understand the values of Umkhonto WeSizwe.

“Anyone indeed who is MK, and understood why he joins that people's army would never take an oath to find ourselves fighting against our own people," the MK National Council's Ka Shabangu said.

"We have always been in support of angry protest against the system ... [but] certainly there is something wrong that happening currently.“

The council would like to see the ANC direct all its energies towards a consultative conference, instead of the planned policy conference.

It believes an honest forum of introspection is the only way to stop what it calls the party’s downward spiral.

eNCA