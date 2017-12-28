Beachgoers warned about spring tides

File: The NSRI is urging extreme public caution and safety awareness around the coast from Thursday and the coming weekend and into next week due to full moon spring tides. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging extreme public caution and safety awareness around the coast from Thursday and the coming weekend and into next week due to full moon spring tides.

In a statement, the NSRI said: “From today, Thursday, December 28, 2017, until around the 7th January, 2018, the full moon Spring Tide will have an affect on the coastline. High tide will be higher than normal, low tide will be lower than normal and as a result of this the Rip Currents will be stronger than normal.

“NSRI are urging public awareness about Spring Tides to highlight safety around the coast and general safety to bathers, anglers, paddlers, sail boarders and boaters around the coast, with this full moon Spring Tide now upon us beach bathers and shoreline anglers are most at risk.”

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the public should only swim at beaches only where lifeguards are on duty and obey the safety instructions of the lifeguards and only swim within the safe swimming zones lifeguards mark (using their red and yellow flags).

Children should have responsible adult supervision in and around water he added.

“Anglers fishing along the shoreline, particularly along rocks on the shoreline, are at greatest risk during the Spring Tide because incoming waves during the Spring high tides engulf higher than normal over rocks because of the higher than normal high tide.

“Anglers should not turn their back to the sea and should be vigilant and cautious of the wave action and the two high tides and two low tides daily while fishing.”

According to the NSRI, Spring Tides happen at every full moon and at every new moon, affecting coastal waters by causing a higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide, with rip currents being stronger than normal.

Rip currents are a natural flowing river or channel of water moving out to sea against the incoming waves. Some rip currents have surface water strength while others have underwater strength and it depends on the topography of the coastline, including factors such as natural phenomenon of rocks, islands, river mouths, gullies and manmade structures such as walls, jetties or harbours.

According to the NSRI, Tuesday January the 2nd’s full moon will be a super moon.

African News Agency