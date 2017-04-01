Beneficiaries with ATM cards get grants

File: the Department of Social Development said Saturday that several beneficiaries had been sent messages, informing them that their money is available for withdrawal. Photo: Sassa website

JOHANNESBURG - Approximately 2.6-million beneficiaries, with ATM cards, received their grants by mid-morning on Saturday.

The Department of Social Development said the rest of the recipients will have to wait until Monday when the Sassa payout points are open to get their money.

It said several beneficiaries had been sent messages, informing them that their money is available for withdrawal.

Grant recipients with problems have been advised to contact the SASSA call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

The department said beneficiaries who collect their grants at pay points will receive their money as normal from 3 Monday April 2017.

Additionally we urge beneficiaries to use the official SASSA branded card to access their social grants.

Social Development also said that social grants increases are effective as of Saturday 1 April 2017



The old age grant will increase by R90 to R1600 for pensioners over the age of 60, and R1620 for those over 75 it said.

eNCA