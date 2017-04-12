Berning Ntlemeza ordered to vacate Hawks position

JOHANNESBURG - The North Gauteng High Court's ruled that Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza must leave his post immediately, irrespective of any pending appeal processes.

Last month, Ntlemeza challenged a court ruling which declared his appointment to be unlawful.

Lobby groups Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation challenged Ntlemeza's appointment, arguing that he was not fit to hold office.

The court found that then Police Minister Nation Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which had found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty when he was appointed.

READ: Mbalula withdraws Ntlemeza appeal

On Tuesday, new Police Minister Fikile Mbalula withdrew the appeal filed by his predecessor against the Ntlemeza ruling.

eNCA