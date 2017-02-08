BeTheChange with Morgan Gould

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Red Cross Society is running a community upliftment campaign called #BeTheChange.

The campaign aims to inspire ordinary South Africans to take initiative and effect positive change where needed.

Whether a gift of time spent with the elderly, painting a pre-school or planting a vegetable garden for an orphanage, they urge South Africans to #BeTheChange and shift their focus to the positive.

Every month the society teams up with a well-known South African who is already making some difference in their community and identify a cause that to serve.

The personality gives an hour or more of their time taking part in activities at the chosen venue, all geared towards imparting positive change in the chosen community.

