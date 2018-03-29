Bickering in the Bay: Trollip survives to rule NMB another day

File: Attempts to hold a motion of no confidence in Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip on Friday descended into chaos. Photo: REUTERS/Luvuyo Mehlwana

PORT ELIZABETH - Attempts to hold a motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) on Friday descended into chaos.

Clashes both inside and outside chambers forced the motions' postponement.

The motion has been postponed for 14 days after the eight hours of chaos on Friday.

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels says the council meeting collapse won't affect his agreement with the DA-led coalition.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane blamed the ANC for the chaos inside the chambers.

eNCA