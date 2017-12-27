Biker critically injured in Durban minibus accident

File: Paramedics were called to the scene just after midnight and found the biker lying in the road at the corner of Prince Alfred Street and Pine Street. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – A biker was critically injured and 17 other people were also hurt early on Wednesday after a collision in central Durban, emergency service Rescue Care said.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after midnight and found the biker lying in the road at the corner of Prince Alfred Street and Pine Street, Rescue Service operations director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

They stabilised the man on the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

“A further seventeen people from the taxi involved were also injured and stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals,” Jamieson said, adding that the cause of the accident was still unknown.

