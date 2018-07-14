Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Bikers ride for Mandela Day

  • South Africa
Former South African President Nelson Mandela laughing while celebrating his birthday with children at the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund in Johannesburg. Photo: ANA

 

 

CAPE TOWN -  As former president Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday draws closer, bikers from across the country are embarking on a charity ride to help the needy.

Bikers in Johannesburg and Cape Town are holding mass rallies this weekend.

Their campaign aims to help keep girls in school by collecting sanitary pads for 3-million pupils.

The campaign will kick start in Cape Town on Saturday.

The bikers will meet at the Grand Parade then head to Drakenstein Prison, from where Nelson Mandela was freed in 1990.

On Sunday they'll from the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg to the Union Buildings.

 

eNCA

