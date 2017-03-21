Biko's legacy continues to inspire

Johannesburg, 21 March 2017- In focus this year will be the life and legacy of Steve Biko and the crucial role he played in the fight against apartheid. The struggle icon died nearly 40 years ago. Video: eNCA

PORT ELIZABETH - Is Steve Biko's legacy still alive and relevant in South Africa today?

A vibrant debate among panellists asked to find ways of igniting Steve Biko's values and ideals in society.

Biko's words as the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement continues to inspire many today.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says while the liberation struggle was primarily about human rights, the idea of empowering the majority of South Africans has yet to be realised.

The dialogue was guided by the core message of Human Rights Day: Uniting South Africans against social divides, in a non-racial, non-sexist, equal and cohesive nation.

Government is considering making history a compulsory subject at school to ensure pupils study the legacy of stalwarts like Steve Biko.

It's seen by some as reclaiming the past to help the nation move forward.

