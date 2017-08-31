Bird flu spreading as cases reach 3 provinces in SA

File: The virus has been detected in 24 cases in South Africa from three provinces at commercial chicken and ostrich farms, among wild birds, in birds that were kept as a hobby, and backyard poultry.

JOHANNESBURG - According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry (bird flu) "is ongoing" after its emergence in South Africa in June 2017.

The virus has been detected in 24 cases in South Africa from three provinces (Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Western Cape) as follows: 10 outbreaks in commercial chickens, 3 outbreaks in commercial ostrich, 5 outbreaks in wild birds, 3 outbreaks in birds that were kept as a hobby and 3 outbreaks in backyard poultry.

In a statement, the Institute for Communicable Diseases says there have been no human cases of A(H5N8) in South Africa.

"To date, 60 workers who had been exposed to infected birds have been tested and none have tested positive."

The Institute maintains that poultry and poultry products that are available for sale in retail outlets are safe for human consumption.

