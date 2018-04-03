Black Business Council takes aim at Lamberti

JOHANNESBURG -The Black Business Council (BBC) called on Tuesday for harsh action against Imperial CEO and Eskom board member Mark Lamberti.

The BBC called on Imperial and its subsidiary Associated Motor Holdings (AMH) to punish Lamberti and Ockert Janse van Rensburg, AMH group chief financial officer, for "conspiring and discriminating against Adila Chowan, a chartered accountant, on the basis of her race and gender".

This follows a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court that found Lamberti and AMH guilty of discrimination.

Congrats Adv Dali Mpofu. You'r on the roll, Patricia de Lille, cricketer Rabada, and anow the landmark case against Mark Lamberti. He was found guilty of racial and gender discrimination. Victory for all woman, in dedicatation to our comrade Winnie Mandela. @AdvDali_Mpofu — Adila Chowan (@adila_chowan) April 2, 2018

“There can never be any clearer message sent by a judge than this one," said BBC CEO Kganki Matabane.

"Discrimination based on race and gender should not be tolerated at any level in both corporates and society. Tough and visible action should be taken immediately against any offender, no matter his position in society.”

The council stressed that failure to act against Lamberti would confirm that the companies were "happily harbouring a racist who has no regard for black people and women".

"This case confirms that Lamberti should not be holding any leadership position in South Africa," the judge said.

BBC said it was discussing possible consumer boycotts against the companies and others doing business with Lamberti and his companies.

eNCA