Blade Nzimande blasts Zuma's free education plan

JOHANNESBURG - SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has questioned President Jacob Zuma’s free higher education plan.

Nzimande slammed the policy, saying it aims to further devastate the poor.

"Can we afford free higher education and at the same time have a nuclear deal? Where is the money going to come from? We are not against free higher education but where are we going to get money?" said Nzimande.

"We will not allow increase of VAT to fund higher education, that is stealing from the poor to fund the poor. We will not support taking away of UIF money or PIC money to fund education because we are excited with saying the poor must fund its own children in higher education,'' he said.

In December President Zuma announced free education for poor deserving students.

