Body found on N14 Highway in Centurion

PRETORIA – The body of a man was found on the N14 highway in Centurion on Sunday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they found a car parked in the centre meridian, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon arrival paramedics found the body of a man lying face down. He was quickly assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Sadly, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.

“A vehicle, believed to have belonged to the deceased, was found parked some distance up the road. Local authorities were on [the] scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

