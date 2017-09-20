Bodyguards for KZN mayor arrested

File: Three bodyguards are set to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of firearms. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN - The Hawks arrested three bodyguards, employed by Mandeni Local Municipality mayor Sphesihle Basil Zulu, for the illegal possession of firearms.

The bodyguards work for the same security company as two men who were seen in a viral video earlier this month, showing off their firearms and making death threats.

The two men worked as security guards for the ANC's eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli.

The Hawks confiscated four pistols, one rifle and live rounds of ammunition from the three who were arrested.

The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of any crimes.

"People must understand that guns have caused many heartaches in many families and brandishing of guns cannot be tolerated, I sincerely hope that people will desist showing off their guns and endangering society," the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

The three men are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Three body guards arrested in KwaZulu Natal pic.twitter.com/gS0WBXbKdj — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 20, 2017

eNCA