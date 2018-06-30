Parent warns against foreign-based employment scams

File: Almost all of the South African youths duped into teaching jobs in China are back home. They arrived in the country earlier this week with their dream of working and travelling abroad deferred.

Johannesburg – The father of one of over 50 youths duped into teaching jobs in China says he's worried some young people are still ignoring warnings about such scams.

All the members of the group are finally back in South Africa, but a smaller group left the country on Friday, seemingly recruited by the same dubious agent.

Almost all of the South African youths duped into teaching jobs in China are back home. They arrived in the country earlier this week with their dream of working and travelling abroad deferred.

An agent who had promised to turn their student visas into work visas failed to deliver. Charl Venter’s son was part of that group. Venter was back at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday after being asked to intervene by some parents whose children are also travelling to China.

“They have been caught exactly the same way that our 53 kids were caught by a dubious agent in China which did interviews via WeChat promising them to come over on a tourist visa, to convert that to a study visa, and then convert that to a work visa and we know that is against the law. It’s just scary how these kids are being convinced and pulled in,” said Venter senior.

Venter says about six job-seekers left for China on Friday.

“They are going to walk into an issue. They might get away with it for a week or two, but they will be caught because they are going to work illegally in China."

Asked about his biggest concern over the issue Venter said the DIRCO worked hard along with the Chinese government to get the victims back.

“I don’t think they are going to be as lenient this time around this is the procedure follow the legal way to get and if you don’t follow it we won’t have messy that’s my biggest fear and we know what happens and what can happen with those kids there”

The mother of one of the youths who is travelling to China was quite teary. The family the mother who spoke anonymously said they were trying to convince their daughter not to embark on the journey.

The International Relations Department will on Tuesday launch its Travel Smart campaign, which encourages South Africans to know the laws of countries they intend to visit and work in.

eNCA