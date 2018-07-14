Bomb threat at Cape Town mall a hoax

File: A bomb threat at Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town has turned out to be a hoax. The mall was evacuated on Saturday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAPE TOWN - A bomb threat at Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town has turned out to be a hoax.

The mall was evacuated on Saturday.



The police's bomb disposal unit searched the building and declared it safe.

Kenilworth Shopping Centre is one of the busiest malls in Cape Town.

The bomb scare comes after a number of explosive devices have been found in public spaces in Durban over the past week.

There have also been some bomb hoaxes in the city.

JUST IN: Bomb THREAT in Kenilworth Shopping Centre has been confirmed by Western Cape @SAPoliceService #CTbomb — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 14, 2018

UPDATE: Nothing found by Bomb Disposal Unit (false alarm) - area declared safe. #CTbomb — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 14, 2018

eNCA