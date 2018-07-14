Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Bomb threat at Cape Town mall a hoax

  • South Africa
File: A bomb threat at Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town has turned out to be a hoax. The mall was evacuated on Saturday. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CAPE TOWN - A bomb threat at Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town has turned out to be a hoax.

The mall was evacuated on Saturday.

The police's bomb disposal unit searched the building and declared it safe.

Kenilworth Shopping Centre is one of the busiest malls in Cape Town.

The bomb scare comes after a number of explosive devices have been found in public spaces in Durban over the past week.

WATCH: How vigilant are Durban malls in light of recent bomb scares?

There have also been some bomb hoaxes in the city.

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close