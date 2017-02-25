Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Bonginkosi Madikizela elected DA Western Cape interim leader

  • South Africa
File: Democratic Alliance supporters. The party on Saturday elected Bonginkosi Madikizela to be its new Western Cape interim leader at its provincial conference in Worcester. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday elected Bonginkosi Madikizela as its new Western Cape interim leader at its provincial conference in Worcester.

Madikizela takes over from Patricia de Lille who resigned last month.

 

 



Shaun August, Arlene Adams and Lennit Max were also vying for the position, which was decided by the more than 200 delegates in attendance.

Madikizela will serve as interim leader until August, when the party's provincial elective conference will be held.

 

 

