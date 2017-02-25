Bonginkosi Madikizela elected DA Western Cape interim leader

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance on Saturday elected Bonginkosi Madikizela as its new Western Cape interim leader at its provincial conference in Worcester.
Madikizela takes over from Patricia de Lille who resigned last month.
The announcement #WCDAleader #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ovOWj0ubBs— Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) February 25, 2017
Shaun August, Arlene Adams and Lennit Max were also vying for the position, which was decided by the more than 200 delegates in attendance.
Madikizela will serve as interim leader until August, when the party's provincial elective conference will be held.
Bonginkosi Madikizela addresses the media #WCDAleader #eNCA pic.twitter.com/KoLOUTnlxY— Aarti Narsee (@ajnarsee) February 25, 2017
