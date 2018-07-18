Bonus issue stalls Eskom wage discussions

File: Workers downed tools after Eskom said it couldn't afford any pay increases. Photo: Gallo / Deaan Vivier

JOHANNESBURG - The issue of bonuses will make or break a deal between Eskom and three trade unions.

A marathon round of wage increase negotiations ended without agreement once again on Tuesday.

Instead, the cash-strapped power utility tabled two new offers.

Workers must decide if they will accept a three-year agreement at seven-percent with a housing allowance - or 7.5-percent for 2018 and seven-percent for the next two years, without a housing allowance.

Unions are not backing down on bonuses, which Eskom says will be discussed on Friday.

Negotiations have been dragging on for over a month now.

The threat of load-shedding hangs over the economy until a deal is reached.

Rolling power cuts followed, for the first time since 2015.

Unions will now take the two offers back to their members for a decision.

The National Union of Mineworkers says their members have performed as set out in their performance contracts and thus deserve to be rewarded.

“Our members have performed and we are saying that performance must be rewarded. If management does not reward them it won’t motivate them to work harder,” said Paris Mashego from NUM.

“They have met and exceeded targets we have told Eskom where they can get money from there is just poor management.”

Solidarity says that it is ready to make a decision but will put options on the table for their members to decide.

“No we have not signed we are ready to make a decision we will put everything on the table for our members to decide,” said Solidarity’s Deon Reyneke.

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa says that it wants a principle which dictates that workers be paid their bonuses.

“Our members firmly believe they have performed they expect to be paid their bonus at 12% we want a principle that workers must be paid their bonuses,” said Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.

Eskom says the issue of bonuses was not part of the discussion on Tuesday.

“There’s a different process that governs the issue of bonuses it wasn’t something we could discuss today as Eskom,” said Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothale

“We still need to present our annual results and wasn’t part of discussions from Eskom’s point of view.”

