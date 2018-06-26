Bottoms up! What does it take to be Parliament's bartender?

File: Parliament is looking for a new bartender to quench the thirst of our country’s lawmakers. It's a job with a pretty decent paycheck - more than R280,000 a year that includes medical aid, pension fund, and a thirteenth cheque. Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is looking for a new bartender to quench the thirst of our country’s lawmakers.

The job was listed in advertisements released by the legislature last week.

So, do you have what it takes?

It's a job with a pretty decent paycheck - more than R280,000 a year that includes medical aid, pension fund, and a thirteenth cheque.

Those who know say it's not uncommon for major companies and large organisations to have a permanent bartender on their payroll.

Part of the job would obviously be two lend an ear to weary MPs.

Experienced bartenders say aspirant bartenders are taught to listen and empathise.

But Parliament says the successful applicant will be doing more than just remembering MP’s favourite tipple.

In a written statement Parliament says the successful applicant is single-handedly responsible for the bar, which entails being a manager, waitron, bartender, cashier and bookkeeper, host, cleaner, and has to re-stock and replenishing bar inventory and serve hundreds of MPs and guests of Parliament.

It goes on to say the bartender is also responsible for managing Parliament’s wine cellar, which showcases some locally made wines, to mostly guests and tourists visiting Parliament.

So if you have a heavy hand, and are interested in rubbing shoulders with MPs, dust off your CV.

Applications close this Friday.

eNCA