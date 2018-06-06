Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Dad allegedly kills son outside Ennerdale school

  • South Africa
Fred Norman Secondary school announced the passing of it's Representative Council of Learners (RCL) deputy chair, Luyanda Tshabalala, on Facebook. Photo: Facebook: Fred Norman Secondary school

JOHANNESBURG - A father is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting dead his son outside a school in Johannesburg.

The shooting happened on Tuesday night.

The father claims he shot the 16-year-old by mistake.

The SAPS's Mpande Khoza says the father has been arrested and will be appearing in court on Thursday. 

Fred Norman Secondary school announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon the passing of it's Representative Council of Learners (RCL) deputy chair, Luyanda Tshabalala, on Facebook.

 

 

eNCA's Malungelo Booi spoke to Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona earlier.

 

 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

