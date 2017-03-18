Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

BREAKING: Education convention called off because of violence

  • South Africa
Retired judge Dikgang Moseneke called off a meeting on the crisis in tertiary education on Saturday in Midrand. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education National Convention in Midrand was called off on Saturday after repeated violent disruptions of proceedings.

Former  Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, one of the convenors, said it was a deeply sad day.

 UPDATE: Violence disrupts education convention twice

He and the other non-political mediators of the meeting were deeply disappointed that it had come to this but it was felt the safety of those attending could not be guaranteed.

Nevertheless, the dialogue would continue.

The convention was planned to continue for two days.

 

