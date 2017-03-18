BREAKING: Education convention called off because of violence

Retired judge Dikgang Moseneke called off a meeting on the crisis in tertiary education on Saturday in Midrand. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education National Convention in Midrand was called off on Saturday after repeated violent disruptions of proceedings.

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, one of the convenors, said it was a deeply sad day.

He and the other non-political mediators of the meeting were deeply disappointed that it had come to this but it was felt the safety of those attending could not be guaranteed.

Nevertheless, the dialogue would continue.

The convention was planned to continue for two days.

eNCA