BREAKING: Zuma considers challenging decision to prosecute him

File: Former president Jacob Zuma and his lawyers might call for a review of the decision to put him on trial for fraud, corruption and racketeering. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma and his lawyers might take the decision to prosecute him on review.

His lawyer Michael Hulley says the reason for the decision is not clear from the "one-page and somewhat terse response" received from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abraham "advising that the representations made on behalf of Zuma were unsuccessful".

The NPA announced that the former president will face 16 charges relating to fraud, corruption and racketeering for his alleged involvement in the arms deal.

eNCA