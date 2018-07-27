DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Brics summit comes to an end

  • South Africa
File: President Ramaphosa, in his first summit as South Africa's leader, placed his focus on the 4th industrial revolution and the impact that it will have on the global economy. Photo: GCIS

Brics leaders have adopted the Johannesburg Declaration, with its emphasis on fair trade, sustainable development and an inclusive economy.

African countries that are not Brics members also attended the three-day summit.

“We can neither ignore nor take for granted the reality that is the 4th industrial revolution and the impact that it will have on the global economy,” said President Ramaphosa.

“We need to equip our people with the necessary skills to thrive in such a society and in such an economy.”

 

 

Brics countries established a partnership focused on the impact of the new industrial revolution and aimed at deepening co-operation on industrialisation, innovation and investment.

“Professionals must be ready for a world where citizens assimilate knowledge at the advent of the fourth industrial revolution," said Brazil's President Michel Temer.

There are indications that intra-BRICS trade is growing, but the countries want this to increase further.

WATCH: Heads of state address Brics summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “In 2017, the trade with Brics countries has grown by 30 percent and we are aiming at developing this kind of partnership. I support the Business Council to simplify administrative barriers.”

 

 

Brics nations also want to establish a counterterrorism coalition to boost the fight against terrorist acts which have affected member countries including India.

 

 

They also want to help fellow Brics countries hold those responsible to account.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa opens 10th Brics summit

While leaders focused on key issues, they also took some time off to get imprints of their hands made to be kept at Maropeng, next to those of former President Nelson Mandela.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close