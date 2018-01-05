Farmer accused of attempted murder, lawyer says he needs urgent help

The lawyer for a Boland farm worker, Christoff Briers-Louw, accused of chaining and beating a security guard says his client needs urgent psychological intervention. Photo: eNCA/Khumo Pulumo

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for a Boland farm worker accused of chaining and beating a security guard says his client needs urgent psychological intervention.

Details of Christoff Briers-Louw’s emotional and physical state emerged during his bail application at the Paarl Magistrates Court in the Western Cape.

Curtley Pieterse says he was tied to a pole, assaulted with a heavy chain, and only released hours later.

Christoff Briers-Louw is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

Briers-Louw's lawyer says he should be granted bail and sent to a treatment facility for a number of conditions, including emotional distress but the state is opposed to this.

Pieterse's brother says his sibling is recovering from his injuries.

“The incident was a shock for us all. He's doing better and he's struggling to talk because of his injuries. The community is very unhappy with what happened,” says Gregory Viljoen, Accuser's Brother

Political parties are weighing in on the case.

"A very surprising aspect of this assault case and where this man was chained to the pole in Klapmuts is the issue of racism that is coming at play now. Especially where people were called K****** and people called hot-nots. These are not the type of words we should receive from people," says Bernard Joseph, EFF

A decision on whether bail will be granted is expected next week.

eNCA