Brutal mosque attack leaves Malmesbury community reeling

Police tape cover the gates of a mosque in Malmesbury following a stabbing attack that left two worshippers dead and the attacker shot by the police Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

MALMESBURY - Two people were stabbed to death on Thursday at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape before the attacker was shot dead by police.

The attack comes a month after three knife-wielding men stormed a mosque north of Durban, killing one person and seriously injuring two others.

Police said that incident showed "elements of extremism" but did not otherwise comment on the motive behind the attack in Malmesbury.

"Police were called out to a local mosque and found two people stabbed to death and several injured," the police said in a statement.

"The suspect, believed to be in his thirties and armed with a knife, was still on the scene and charged at the police who tried to persuade him to hand himself over. He ignored the calls and tried to attack police.

"He was shot and killed in the process."

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), which represents the Muslim community in South Africa, said it was "shocked to the core" over the incident, which came at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The MJC appealed to the community to not jump to conclusions about the attacker's motives and said its top leadership would travel to the area to assist the community.

Reuters