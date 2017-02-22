Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

#Budget2017: How much tax will you be paying now?

Use the TaxTim calculator below, to see how much tax you’ll be paying going forward. Photo: Flickr.com/Phillip Ingham

PARLIAMENT - As the tax net tightens around the rich in the 2017 budget, a key question you might be asking is, "How much tax will I now be paying?"

There'll be no increase to the VAT rate, as some had predicted, but to help raise more revenue, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new tax bracket and rate for South Africa’s super rich on Wednesday, as he reported back on another Robin Hood-style initiative announced in the Budget a year ago.

Those earning more than R1.5million per annum will pay 45 percent in tax.

The dividend withholding tax goes up from 15 to 20-percent, while the tax-free threshold is now almost R76,000.

So, to answer your question, type your salary in the TaxTim calculator below to see how much tax you’ll be paying going forward:

Loading tax calculator...

 

- Additional reporting: African News Agency

 

eNCA

