Buffels Bay fire crisis: Rescue workers unable to reach residents

  • South Africa
10 June 2017 - Buffels Bay is completely surrounded by flames and an evacuation centre has reportedly burnt down. Photo: eNCA / Jody Jacobs

KNYSNA - Buffels Bay is completely surrounded by flames with rescue workers unable to enter the area.

People are reportedly stranded on the beach, unable to escape.

eNCA reporter, Sandy McCowen says the Red Cross and the Fire Department are trying to get through flames to reach people who were relocated from Knysna to an evacuation centre in Buffels Bay.

However, that centre has now reportedly burnt down, and people located there ran to the beach.

 

 

Oryx helicopters are doing what they can to douse the flames in an area which remains inaccessible from the ground. Since the Fire Department cannot reach them, the situation is regarded as desperate.

Buffels Bay lies just outside Knysna and has been a key evacuation centre.

But gale force winds have since driven the flames into area.

Meanwhile, residents of White Location in Knysna have been told to evacuate the area as the wind direction changes constantly and flames are fanned in unpredictable directions.

 

 

 

