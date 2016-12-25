Bundles of joy arrive for Christmas

CAPE TOWN, 25 December 2016 - While many were opening presents and indulging in Christmas goodies some new mothers welcomed their bundles of joy into the world. In Cape Town close to 30 babies have been born on Sunday. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – Proud to be the mother of the first Christmas baby in South Africa in 2016, Soeraydah Saunders had a C-section at three minutes past midnight on Sunday.

Her baby was the first of nearly 30 babies born in Cape Town on Christmas Day, most of them at the Mowbray Maternity Hospital.

Although it's been a busy day for staff, they say they are usually busier during the holiday period.

The Christmas babies and their mums will be discharged in a few days.

Click on the video above for the full report.

eNCA