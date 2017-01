The new year got off to a disastrous start for some residents of Bassonia in the south of Johannesburg. Several properties in the area have been flooded after a water chamber burst. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The new year got off to a disastrous start for some residents of Bassonia in the south of Johannesburg when a burst pipe flooded their homes.

Residents of Tiffini Garden, outside Bassonia Rock's eco-estate, found their flooded apartments covered in mud and debris on Sunday morning.

Some people had to be evacuated.

