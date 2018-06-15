Operations to resume at Optimum mine

FILE: Miners will return to work at the Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga after downing tools for two days. Photo: Gallo / Felix Dlangamandla

HENDRINA - Business will resume at the Optimum Coal mine in Mpumalanga on Friday, two days after workers downed tools.

The miners have agreed to return to work after being promised the company's business-rescue practitioners promised to pay their outstanding salaries.

The workers have not been paid for two months.

The practitioners have agreed to pay 50 percent of the salaries, while the employer will pay the rest.

"Our people are hungry, for two months we haven’t gotten a salary. School fees are due,” say miners.

Optimum has also failed to supply about 400,000 tons of coal to Eskom since March.

eNCA