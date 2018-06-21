Cabinet condemns blocking of major routes during protests

File: Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane briefed the media on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting. Photo: GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG – Cabinet on Thursday came out strongly against the blocking of freeways during several protests on major routes around South Africa.

The comments were made by Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane who briefed the media on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting.

“We appeal to all parties to work expeditiously in resolving the wage-increase negotiations for the sake of stability and the economic well-being of the country,” the minister said.

“The supply of electricity is one of the critical lever in growing our economy and creating more jobs.”

Although not in the statement, Makonyane was asked about the ongoing political crisis in the North West.

She gave little details on the matter.

Mokonyane said the committee in the province will look into anyone implicated in the collapse of governance there.

