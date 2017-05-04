Cabinet reshuffle to benefit young leaders, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma said he reshuffled his cabinet partly to bring more young leaders into government. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma said he reshuffled his cabinet partly to bring more young leaders into government.

Zuma was responding to a question on youth participation in governance at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban.

The president says he's way ahead of time.

“Not long ago I had a reshuffle of government, particularly implementing that idea of evolving government.

"The reality is that we should not just talk about youth participation but we should involve them. I have seen them coming in a number of governments and organisations,” Zuma said.

“I think it’s a question of us harmonising our thinking, and therefore having our plans and programmes to implement them.

"When one or two or more are put in very serious and responsible positions, they must demonstrate their energy, imagination and innovation, and they will reach a point.”

Zuma reiterated that his recent cabinet reshuffle had given younger members of Parliament a chance to contribute their energy, experience and expertise to government.

He said the youth had been given more opportunities even in the AU Summit in the recent past to express their ideas, adding that governments must do more to open those doors for young people.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA