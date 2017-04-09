Intelligence report sacking Gordhan may be probed

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing calls for a probe into the intelligence report cited as the basis for removing Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa’s now asked the intelligence portfolio Committee to seek an explanation from the state security minister.

On Friday, David Mahlobo denied any knowledge of the said report.

"I have not seen the document that you are claiming, those who claim to have the document, they know if there is an intelligence, how to deal with it," said David Mahlobo, State Security Minister.

A shocking admission by the state security minister, telling the nation he doesn’t know who compiled the intelligence report, at the centre of the massive cabinet reshuffle which resulted in leadership changes at the treasury.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is among those who have denounced the report's validity.

"I raised my concern and my objection on the removal of the minister of finance who was removed because of an intelligence report, that I believed had unsubstantiated allegations, going to London to mobilise financial markets against our country, I found it to be totally unacceptable," said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier this week, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe weighed in on the matter, especially as it relates to the relationship between former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma.

"You would appreciate that if there is a tension between a President and the minister, it makes life a bit difficult for the minister and the President, don’t want to come here and say I heard on Monday about the irretrievable breakdown of a relationship, then the intelligence report complicates the matter," said ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe.

The South African Communist Party has also questioned the validity of the report, the ANC's alliance partner backing calls for the intelligence inspector general to probe its origins.

An intelligence expert says it's bizarre that Minister Mahlobo, the head of the country's intelligence ministry, has no idea of where the report came from.

"He can receive anything he likes but intelligence has processes that they go and only then that the information becomes intelligence report," said Intelligence Expert, Helmoed Heitman.

While a political analyst has questioned the president's motives and conduct.

"This is not a report at all it looks like a page that was picked on the floor, we have a president who is ready to do whatever is available to bring down people," said Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Universtiy of Pretoria.

Some parties like the UDM have approached parliament to summon Mahlobo to answer questions as to why as state security minister, he's not aware of the report that's influenced massive decisions, that are likely to affect the country for years to come.

