Calm restored to Hermanus following violent protests

  • South Africa
Calm has been restored in the Zwelihle township in Hermanus following violent protests. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community for a second time on Tuesday. Photo: @Artii_M.

HERMANUS - Calm has been restored in the Zwelihle township in Hermanus following violent protests.

A police officer was injured during clashes with residents who have been protesting for land and the release of arrested community leaders.

Two firearms that were stolen have been returned, while another is still missing.

Several buildings were also set alight. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community for a second time on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

eNCA

