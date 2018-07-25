Calm restored to Hermanus following violent protests

Calm has been restored in the Zwelihle township in Hermanus following violent protests. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community for a second time on Tuesday. Photo: @Artii_M.

A police officer was injured during clashes with residents who have been protesting for land and the release of arrested community leaders.

Two firearms that were stolen have been returned, while another is still missing.

Several buildings were also set alight.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community for a second time on Tuesday.

Another resident speaks about police brutality. He started with urging the police minister to help families that need finances to burry their loved ones. Help those injured and commit to helping those arrested. #Zwelihle #HermanusUnrest pic.twitter.com/SnK7XMM6rx — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 24, 2018

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele speaks to #Zwelihle residents. Cele says IPID will be investigating the incidents that have been happening in #Zwelihle in #HermanusUnrest pic.twitter.com/YgeHXM0EEv — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 24, 2018

Cele tells #Zwelihle residents that the community leaders that they want released from jail, is something he can’t ensure. Matter is in the hands of the courts. #HermanusUnrest pic.twitter.com/9tOab3j6VS — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) July 24, 2018

eNCA