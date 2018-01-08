Campus security under the spotlight as registration week looms

FILE: Police say they will be discussing campus safety during their regular Monday meeting. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG – At least three meetings about campus security are set to take place on Monday.

Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela is due to meet with The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Students Command.

The EFF has called on poor students to invade universities and colleges for enrolment.

The department’s director general is expected to meet with various university Vice Chancellors.

Police say they will be discussing campus safety during their regular Monday meeting.

Several universities say they are prepared for 2018 registrations, and insist walk-in applications won’t be accepted.

Apart from funding concerns, universities say there simply isn’t enough space to accommodate everyone this year.

Earlier last month, President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for households with incomes below R350,000 a year.

