Cannibalism case resumes

File: Six men are to appear in a KwaZulu-Natal court on Thursday accused of consuming human flesh. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

DURBAN - Six men arrested for suspected cannibalism are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Five of the men have been behind bars since last month when they abandoned their bail application.

They were arrested after they were found in possession of human flesh.

Police say a sixth suspect has since been arrested.

The case attracted a lot of media attention and sparked protests.

Additional police have been deployed to the town ahead of the court appearance.

eNCA