'Bogus' Cape doctors released on bail

JOHANNESBURG – Two alleged bogus doctors in Cape Town have been released on bail.
Six people were arrested last week following a multi-faceted operation by the Hawks, police and the Health Professions Council of South Africa.
Fifteen sites were searched where these doctors allegedly operated from without valid medical licences.
