'Bogus' Cape doctors released on bail

  • South Africa
File: Six were arrested last week following a multi-faceted operation by the Hawks, Police and the Health Professions Council of South Africa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – Two alleged bogus doctors in Cape Town have been released on bail.

Six people were arrested last week following a multi-faceted operation by the Hawks, police and the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Fifteen sites were searched where these doctors allegedly operated from without valid medical licences.

