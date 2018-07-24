Cape child murder accused case postponed again

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the man accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Stacey Adams has been postponed again.
The suspect made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Adams was reported missing late last month.
Her body was found in a shallow grave just metres from her Eastridge home hours later.
The accused is yet to plead.
The case has been postponed to the 16th of August for a bail application.
The Adams family, the community, and the State are all opposing the bail.
"The family… don't want the court to give him bail at all and that's what I hope for,” said family spokesperson Lyle Daniels.
“With God's will - that's God supporting us and the people that are supporting us - we don't want him to get bail at all."
