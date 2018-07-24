Cape child murder accused case postponed again

File: The case against the man accused of raping and murdering six year-old Stacey Adams has been postponed again. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the man accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Stacey Adams has been postponed again.

The suspect made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Adams was reported missing late last month.

Her body was found in a shallow grave just metres from her Eastridge home hours later.

The accused is yet to plead.

The case has been postponed to the 16th of August for a bail application.

The Adams family, the community, and the State are all opposing the bail.

"The family… don't want the court to give him bail at all and that's what I hope for,” said family spokesperson Lyle Daniels.

“With God's will - that's God supporting us and the people that are supporting us - we don't want him to get bail at all."

eNCA