Cape community library shut

File: John Nicholson's community library in Lavender Hill has been shut down. Photo: Facebook / John Nicholson

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has shut down John Nicholson's community library in Lavender Hill.



He started his library -- called Siyafunda -- in his garage 15 years ago to encourage literacy in the area.

Nicholson says he's been forced to close the library's doors, as there is no building plan for the garage.

Officials became aware of this, only when Nicholson wanted to change the structure's roof.

The City has reportedly ordered him to demolish the structure or face a R30,000 fine.

eNCA