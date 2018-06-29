Cape disaster authorities on alert as intense cold front expected

File: Torrential rain and strong winds along the coast and over land is to be expected, as well as heavy snowfall in some areas. Photo: Pixabay / StockSnap

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says it has been alerted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) that adverse weather conditions are expected across large parts of the Western Cape starting over the weekend and moving into next week.

Cold front expected over parts of South Africa between 1-3 July 2018. Snow, very cold temperatures, windy and rainy weather expected. Here is the media release. #weathersmart @StormReportSA1 @ReenvalSA @StormReportSa @WaterSheddingWC pic.twitter.com/8pAEUxOho1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 28, 2018

In a statement on Friday, the Western Cape DMC said an intense cold front is expected.

The public and small stock farmers were advised that strong winds over the interior, localised flooding over the south-western Cape, heavy rain in mountainous regions, as well as very cold conditions and possible snowfalls over high-lying areas can be expected.

Torrential rain and strong winds along the coast and over land is to be expected, as well as heavy snowfall in some areas.



In case of emergency, relevant numbers to call are:



Cape Winelands Municipality: 021 888 5837

Eden District: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 414 2603

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Overberg: 028 271 8111

City of Cape Town:107 (from a landline) or 021 480 7700



eNCA