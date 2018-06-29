Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cape disaster authorities on alert as intense cold front expected

  • South Africa
File: Torrential rain and strong winds along the coast and over land is to be expected, as well as heavy snowfall in some areas. Photo: Pixabay / StockSnap

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says it has been alerted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) that adverse weather conditions are expected across large parts of the Western Cape starting over the weekend and moving into next week.

 

 

In a statement on Friday, the Western Cape DMC said an intense cold front is expected.

The public and small stock farmers were advised that strong winds over the interior, localised flooding over the south-western Cape, heavy rain in mountainous regions, as well as very cold conditions and possible snowfalls over high-lying areas can be expected.

Torrential rain and strong winds along the coast and over land is to be expected, as well as heavy snowfall in some areas.

READ: Improved Cape dam levels don't mean drought is over


In case of emergency, relevant numbers to call are:

Cape Winelands Municipality: 021 888 5837
Eden District: 044 805 5071
Central Karoo: 023 414 2603
West Coast: 022 433 8700
Overberg: 028 271 8111
City of Cape Town:107 (from a  landline) or 021 480 7700
 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close