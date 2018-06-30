Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cape kids march for their rights while gun shots sound

  • South Africa
File: Hundreds of children led a march in Cape Town to highlight their rights. Gunshots were heard not far from the march on Saturday, highlighting the children's plight. Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of children have led a march in Cape Town to highlight their rights.

Residents from various communities joined the Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum march on Saturday and were not even deterred by the inclement weather.

They say children should not have to live in fear because of gang violence.

However, gunshots were heard not far from the march, highlighting the children's plight. 

 

 

 

 

 

