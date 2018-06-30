Cape kids march for their rights while gun shots sound

File: Hundreds of children led a march in Cape Town to highlight their rights. Gunshots were heard not far from the march on Saturday, highlighting the children's plight. Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of children have led a march in Cape Town to highlight their rights.

Residents from various communities joined the Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum march on Saturday and were not even deterred by the inclement weather.

They say children should not have to live in fear because of gang violence.

However, gunshots were heard not far from the march, highlighting the children's plight.

Gun shots in Bonteheuwel in a street not so far from where the Justice Desk holds a march with kids from the community, against child murders in the area. #ChildMurders pic.twitter.com/uo09GQaDhs — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 30, 2018

Colonel Sakhiwo Tekule speaks to the children and parents who came to hand over a memorandum about #ChildMurders pic.twitter.com/SXxsdWP1Lr — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 30, 2018

eNCA