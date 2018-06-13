Cape Town highways reopen following protests

Protesters had set tyres alight in both directions and the N7 was closed between Plattekloof Road and Potsdam Road. Photo: ANA / City of Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Key highways in and around Cape Town have reopened after protesters set fire to a truck and blockaded roads with burning tyres.

The City of Cape Town said that protesters set alight tyres on the R300 highway which runs off the N2 on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to reports of protests on the R300 between the N2 and the Hindle Road turn-off and on arrival found two of the northbound lanes obstructed.

The protesters had meanwhile disappeared.

On the N7 highway, protesters had set tyres alight in both directions and the N7 was closed between Plattekloof Road and Potsdam Road.

Update #Congestion: N7 south at N1 inbound ramp, is now cleared.#SeeAndBeSeen pic.twitter.com/VPyvEkwhMM — Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) June 13, 2018

A truck was also set alight on the N7 south between Potsdam and Plattekloof, the City said.

African News Agency