Cape Town mayor De Lille, JP Smith placed on special leave

File: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has been placed on special leave. Photo: Foto24 / Gallo Images / Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and Mayco councillor JP Smith have been placed on special leave.

The move follows a fallout, which has played out in the media.

It started when Smith questioned the closure of the city's special investigating unit, saying this could be linked to alleged irregularities at De Lille's home.

De Lille hit back, saying Smith wants to play cowboys and crooks.

She also defended security upgrades to her home, saying she paid for them.

De Lille and Smith are barred from party activities until an investigation takes place.

This won't affect their government positions.

The DA elects a new provincial executive this weekend.

eNCA